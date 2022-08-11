Amid concerns about illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes in Wilmington, the city is reminding residents about laws regulating such vehicles.
ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-highway vehicles are required to be registered with the state, and city council in 2018 passed an ordinance adopting the state requirement for those vehicles in Wilmington.
In addition, off-highway vehicles can't be driven on any public street, sidewalk or other right-of-way, or on private property without the property owner's permission.
Unregistered vehicles have to be immobilized with a wheel clamp or similar device that can't be removed without the vehicle owner's assistance, and OHV owners who violate the ordinance can be fined $2000.00 or have the vehicle confiscated, unless they agree to forfeit it.
Anyone who knows of illegal use of ATVs or dirt bikes can call the Wilmington police department's crime tip hotline, 302.576.3990, and callers can remain anonymous.