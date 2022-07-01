For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution.
According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
"Specifically, it is metabolites from the algae that are producing the slightly off-putting smell and taste," a release said. "The water is safe to drink and there is no need to boil the water."
The Water Quality Lab said algae growth is not uncommon, especially this time of the year, and is a regular problem for "many" warmer weather water systems. The metabolites are harmless, but humans are very sensitive to them, able to detect them in concentrations as low as four parts per trillion.
The Department of Public Works Water Division is currently working on a solution, officials said.