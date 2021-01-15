A prominent African-American pastor from Wilmington will play a pivotal role in President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration.
Reverend Silvester Beaman who's led Bethel AME Church for 27 years will offer the benediction on Capitol Hill Wednesday, January 20.
"I got the President-elect of the United States of America wanting to know if I'd be available," he laughed. "I said, 'Sure. It would be an honor.'"
Beaman said he's worked on projects with Joe Biden, when he was vice president over the years. But he was even better friends with Joe Biden's late son, Beau, Delaware's former attorney general. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in May of 2015, at age 46.
"We became great, great, great friends, Beau and I," he said.
Beaman said Joe Biden is the man to lead the country right now.
"Absolutely, he is the right person. And he's the right person, because I know him, and Delawareans know him, he's Joe to us."
Beaman's daughter Kori Beaman Cheatham believes her father is the right person for this moment too. She hopes the world hears his message.
"We aren't a people to be divided; we are a people to stand together and do something for the greater good, and I think tat's what Joe Biden saw in having my Dad be a part of this celebration--to be able to unite under a belief in each other."