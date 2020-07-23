The Wilmington Police Department's releasing of their department manual continued Wednesday with the chapter on the Office of Investigative Operations.
The fifth of 8 compete chapters to be revealed to the public details the Inspector of Investigative Operations, Human Resources, Criminal Investigations, the Office of Professional Standards, and other topics.
Wilmington PD already released sections on their general organization, conduct, and discipline.
The sections on procedures, Office of Uniformed Services, and Uniform Crime Reporting System are still forthcoming.
Police Chief Robert Tracy told Wilmington City Council earlier this month his goal was to have the complete Policy and Procedures Manual, save required redactions, released by early October.