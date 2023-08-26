Where will Wilmington residents and visitors charge their electric vehicles, as more and more of them will be on the roadways?
Mayor Mike Purzycki has announced the members of a 13-member Electric Vehicle Charging Station Working Group. The Mayor appointed seven members, and six were selected by City Council.
The group is tasked with developing a report by January to help develop laws and policies needed for a permit process, to allow for charging of electric vehicles.
The City of Wilmington has also contracted with Energetics, a national consulting firm, to assist with the process.
Purzycki named these members to the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Working Group:
- Bob Goff, Wilmington City Solicitor
- Jeff Starkey, Director of the Department of Land Use and Planning
- Kelly Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Public Works
- Michael Boykin, Commissioner of the Department of Licenses and Inspections
- Stephanie Mergler, Deputy Chief of Staff
- Breanne Preisen, Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Manager of the State’s Clean Transportation Program, and an expert on EVs and EV charging.
- Scott Johnson, Founder and Partner at Johnson Commercial Real Estate (JCRE)
City Council named these members:
- Jed Hatfield, President of Colonial Parking
- Anaya Harrison, Strategy and Policy Analyst
- Michael A. Lennon, P.E., Vice President of Applied Control Engineering, Inc.
- Joe Zilcosky, Wilmington resident and EV owner
- Pauletta Tinklepaugh, Wilmington resident and EV owner.
- Cora L. Castle, Wilmington resident and EV owner