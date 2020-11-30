A multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in 145 charges for 16 suspects in connection to murder, gun violence, money laundering, and gang activity, authorities announced Monday.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, results from a year-long operation conducted by their own units along with Middletown Police, New Castle County Police, Delaware State Police, the Delaware Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney's Office, the US Marshals Service, the ATF, and the FBI, was brought before a New Castle County Grand Jury on October 5, 2020, which returned indictments on the suspects in question.
“As a result of this yearlong investigation, we have been able to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, arrest and charge 16 individuals in connection with gang participation and serious firearm violence both in Wilmington and throughout the area,” said Wilmington Police Sgt. Thomas Curley, of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Thanks to our strong partnerships with these other agencies, we have been able to make significant progress in getting these individuals off the streets. While this indictment has been secured, our investigative efforts remain active and ongoing.”
Half of the suspects were already incarcerated at the time the indictment was returned. Over the previous month-and-a-half, the remaining suspects were arrested and charged.
The individuals charged were as follows:
- Tyrie Burton, 21, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- first-degree murder
- five counts first-degree assault
- 12 counts first-degree reckless endangering
- 10 counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- five counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- money laundering
- first-degree criminal solicitation
- receiving stolen property
- first-degree conspiracy
- five counts second-degree conspiracy
- five counts criminal mischief
He remained incarcerated in the Sussex Correctional Institution, and was issued $1,062,000 cash-only bond on the above offenses.
- Jakeem Bush, 18, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- second-degree conspiracy
Bush remained incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and was issued a $60,000 cash-only bail on the above offenses.
- Jason Calhum, 19, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- first-degree murder
- first-degree reckless endangering
- two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- money laundering
- giving a firearm to a person prohibited
- first-degree conspiracy
- three counts second-degree conspiracy
Calhum remained incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and was issued a $1,205,000 cash-only bail on the above offenses.
- Deonta Carney, 20, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- second-degree conspiracy
Carney remained incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further court proceedings.
- Pierre Carter-Bailey, 20, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- receiving a stolen firearm
- receiving stolen property
- second-degree conspiracy
- resisting arrest
Carter-Bailey remained incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and was issued a $113,500 cash-only bail on the above offenses.
- Juvenile Male 1, 17, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited'
- second-degree conspiracy
The juvenile male remained incarcerated in the New Castle County Detention Center and was issued a $54,000 cash-only bail on the above charges.
- Clarence Jarman, 19, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- second-degree conspiracy
Jarman was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further court proceedings.
- Zyamese Mobley, 21, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- second-degree conspiracy
Mobley was arraigned and was released after posting bond. Mobley remained on pretrial supervision pending further proceedings.
- Nathaniel Murray, 19, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- second-degree conspiracy
- resisting arrest
Murray was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
- Darielle Oliver, 19, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- two counts second-degree conspiracy
- hindering prosecution
- tampering with physical evidence
Oliver was arraigned and released after posting bond. Oliver remained on pretrial supervision pending further proceedings.
- Jerome Perkins, 18, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- second-degree conspiracy
Perkins was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and issued a $49,000 cash-only bond on the above offenses.
- Deonte Robinson, 19, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- first-degree attempted assault
- carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- four counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- four counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- criminal mischief
- second-degree conspiracy
- resisting arrest
Robinson remained incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution and was issued a $237,500 cash-only bond on the above offenses.
- Jahmier Robinson-Handy, 18, already incarcerated:
- illegal gang participation
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- second-degree conspiracy
Robinson-Handy remained incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and was issued a $60,000 cash-only bond on the above offenses.
- Lloyd Smith, 20, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- two counts carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- five counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- six counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- second-degree conspiracy
- two counts resisting arrest
Smith was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $150,500 cash-only bond.
- Zakier Smith, 21, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- two counts first-degree assault
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- two counts second-degree conspiracy
Smith was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further court proceedings.
- Antonio Wright, 29, taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:
- illegal gang participation
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- giving a firearm to a person prohibited
- two counts second-degree conspiracy
Wright was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.