Three suspects were indicted, and three others received additional charges as Wilmington Police announced progress in an on-going multi-jurisdictional investigation focused on murder, gun violence, money laundering, and gang activity.
They spawned from a year-plus operation that has included Wilmington, Middletown, New Castle County, and Delaware State Police, the US Marshals Service, the ATF, and the FBI, who have brought their case to the New Castle County Grand Jury.
WPD initially announced 16 suspects faced 145 charges after going in front of the Grand Jury on October 5, 2020.
At that time, half of the suspects were already incarcerated.
Included in the additional charges are two for First Degree Murder.
The individuals charged are as follows:
Davon Walker, 20, already incarcerated
- Murder (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 4 Counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited – 4 Counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – 4 Counts
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Robbery (First Degree)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Aggravated Menacing
Arraignment is pending on the above charges. Walker remains incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
Marcell Dixon, 26, already incarcerated:
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
Arraignment is pending on the above charges. Dixon remains incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
Dahmere White, 24, already incarcerated
- Illegal Gang Participation
- Conspiracy (Second Degree)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Resisting Arrest
Arraignment is pending on the above charges. White remains incarcerated in the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
The following three suspects were originally indicted in November, and now face additional charges.
Deonte Robinson, 19
- Murder (First Degree)
- Conspiracy (First Degree)
- Money Laundering
- Conspiracy (Second Degree) – 2 Counts
- Criminal Solicitation
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
He remains committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
Jahmier Robinson-Handy, 18
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.
He remains committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.
Zakier Smith, 21
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 3 Counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited – 3 Counts
He remains committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution pending further proceedings.