A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection to a July 2017 Wilmington murder, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, Clarence Rivera was identified as the suspect who shot and killed 22-year-old Cyree Watson around 11:25 p.m. on July 14, 2017, in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street.
On March 2, 2020, a New Castle County Grand Jury indicted Rivera, and he was taken into custody on March 3 without incident.
Rivera's been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,620,000 cash-only bond.