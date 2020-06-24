Wilmington Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to a fatal shooting on the city's East Side.
The vehicle in question is a dark-colored pick-up truck.
Police said the vehicle may have been involved in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Keith Evans of New Castle on the 900 block of Bennett Street on June 5, 2020, at 11:14 p.m.
Anyone with information about this vehicle, or this incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Conkey at 302.576.3660. Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.