Wilmington Police are asking for the public's help locating a man and a 1-year-old child last seen together over the weekend.
According to authorities, Kauhdri Mitchell, 42, was last seen with Kairoe Mitchell around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the 100 block of North Franklin Street.
Police said Kauhdri was wearing a dark-colored shirt and camouflage shorts.
While neither is believed to be in danger, authorities said Kairoe may be in need of medical attention due to an earlier injury.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact Wilmington Police Criminal Investigations Division Det. Sara Bozeman at 302.576.3650 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.