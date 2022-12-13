Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy is one of the two remaining candidates for the Chief of Police position in St. Louis that is reportedly expected to be announced on Wednesday.
KSDK in St. Louis reported that interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack sent an email saying he was not selected, leaving just Tracy and former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone as the final two candidates left.
Columbia, South Carolina Deputy Chief Melron Kelly withdrew from the competition on Monday.
KSDK is reporting there is a planned noon (E.S.T.) press conference to announce the new chief.
Boone, who retired from the Norfolk position after 30 years on the force, including 5 as chief, is a finalist for the Police Chief position in Cincinnati, as well.
Tracy announced during his town hall interview last week that he plans to step aside no matter the outcome of St. Louis' decision.
The Wilmington Police Department has not announced a timetable for Tracy to vacate his post if he is not named the chief in St. Louis on Wednesday, but did pledge to help in any search for a successor.