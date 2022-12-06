Wilmington's Police Chief is going all-in on landing a new job.
Chief Robert Tracy told an audience at a Town Hall Meeting featuring the four candidates for the vacant St. Louis Police position that if he doesn't win the job, he won't be leading Wilmington going forward.
"I've actually told the Mayor that no matter how this works out, I'm going to hand the keys over, and make sure the next person, where there isn't a crisis, and there isn't disruption and will hand those keys to my successor, because it's usually in a bad moment when a person leaves, I think it's a great moment. Either way, I would like to hand the keys over and do something else, or I would be fortunate enough to be your next Police Commissioner."
Tracy is competing against Saint Louis Interim Chief Michael Sack, Norfolk, Virginia Chief Larry Boone, and Columbia, South Carolina Deputy Chief Melron Kelly.
Tracy told the St. Louis audience that he was the first non-internal choice for Wilmington Police Chief in 200 years, and that he can adjust to St. Louis like he did going from New York and Chicago to Wilmington.
"I wasn't received very well as an outsider, but I will tell you from the faith-based community on down, I've received a couple hundred phone calls asking me not to leave because I'm taking this interview tonight. That's from reverends, bishops, multi-denominational faith-based community, civic leaders, community leaders, and legislators."
Tracy said his biggest success in getting arrests comes from the work done in community policing, where he assigned officers to similar areas each day to get to know the people they serve.
"If we're not having that relationship with the community, the reason why our clearance rates are so high is because the community trusts us, and they cooperate with us because we're having that face-to-face conversation not when we go to a scene where there is a shooting and the first time we're asking people information is when something bad has happened, but we've established that relationship before that happens, and they're making that call, and telling us who's doing doing it, why, or at least giving us clues that we're going in the right direction."
Tracy said he worked hard to earn the trust of the Wilmington community, and said he'd start in Missouri like he did in Delaware, going to leaders in the religious community.
"We were able to make great strides working strides working with the faith-based community, coming in as an outside, hope, resurrecting relationships, building a meritocracy, and getting to know people. Making sure we're there with the community and making sure I, as the Police Chief, was out there every single day talking about our strategies and making sure what everyone knew what was expected from internal in the police department to external in how we wanted to improve things."
Tracy also lauded Wilmington's work with CompStat, which provides a weekly breakdown of the various types of major crimes committed in the city.
St. Louis officials said they hope to make their choice for their new Police Commissioner before the end of the year.
Tracy has not been clear on when he would consider giving up the Wilmington position, if he does not head to the Gateway to the West.
You can watch the entire St. Louis Police Commissioner Town Hall meeting here (Tracy goes first):