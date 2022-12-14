Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy will become police commissioner of St. Louis.
The announcement was made Wednesday by St. Louis Mayor Tisharua Jones. Tracy had been chief in Wilmington since 2017. He was one of four finalists for the position, then became one of two contenders.
During the town hall last week, Tracy said he would depart WPD whether or not he was chosen for the role in St. Louis.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki issued this statement Wednesday afternoon:
“I offer my sincere congratulations to Chief Tracy on his selection as Police Commissioner of St. Louis. I wish nothing but the best for the Chief, Brenda, and their family as they embark on new opportunities and challenges in St. Louis. The Chief came to Wilmington during a very difficult time and leaves almost six years later with record reductions in homicides, the lowest violence in a decade, the lowest number of complaints against our police officers, and a very high level of officer retention. He institutionalized Wilmington’s crime analysis systems and his improvements will be preserved in the upcoming change in leadership. Most important he built deep relationships with the community and the clergy. We are grateful to the Chief for his service to our City and wish him and the citizens of St. Louis well. Chief Tracy will continue to hold the position of Police Chief in Wilmington through January 6. Between now and then, I’ll have more to say about the transition to a new police administration.”
As he spoke Wednesday in St. Louis, Tracy made reference to Newsweek once posting a headline labeling Wilmington as "Murdertown," while after a few years the city was dubbed "Turn-around town."
"As of today, overall crime is down by 27% from when I started in 2017, and most violent crimes including murders are down 50%, rape down 83% and robberies are down 54%. This was not an easy task," Tracy said.
Tracy was also asked about the January 2022 vote of "no confidence" by the majority of members on Wilmington City Council, centered around lack of diversity in the department and leadership. Tracy said the last couple of academy classes were large majority persons of color.
"I listened to what our elected officials have to say. That was very short-lived," Tracy said regarding the City Council criticism.
