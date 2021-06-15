"We're happy to share that we have completed training of each member of our department--with the exception of those that are long-term leave, military leave, and FMLA--so now, officers in every division, including myself, as you can see on this camera...were outfitted with body-worn cameras," said Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy.
During the most recent city council meeting on Monday, July 14, 2021, Tracy announced the department had successfully implemented increased accountability for all city law enforcement by issuing to and training all officers in the use of body-worn cameras.
Tracy said it's always on and recording, but also has functionality to flag the previous 30 seconds of an interaction for saving upon officer instruction.
"Per policy, officers are to activate their cameras anytime they engage in...a law enforcement power, or engage in a law enforcement action," said Inspector Cecilia Ashe.
City councilwoman Shane' Darby wanted to know how footage would be reviewed and assessed, both internally and externally. To the former, Ashe said body-worn camera footage is reviewed by administrators every day.
"The body cams are reviewed daily, and corrective action is taken by any supervisor as they're reviewing that footage to correct any type of issues," she said. "Those issues are addressed."
Externally, it's a bit trickier. While the footage is uploaded to a shared site with the Delaware Department of Justice for use in case prosecution following arrest, and could potentially be reviewed by a defendant at that time, there would be no way for the public to assess footage on their own. Because of the Law Enforcement Officer Bill Of Rights (LEOBOR), even a Civilian Review Board would have difficulty obtaining the footage as laws and rights currently stand.
"The Civilian Review Board was given money in our last budget, which I think is great," Darby said. "Will the Civilian Review Board have access to body cam footage?"
"That's something that's still within the state legislature," Tracy responded. "The Law Enforcement Bill Of Rights, right now, as they stand, there'll be some things that will complicate that...[There would] have to be a further conversation, understanding where everything plays out and how, specifically, a complaint review board is going to be put together, and we define what the responsibilities are. So, it's very difficult to answer that question right now until we kind of can refine exactly how it's going to be set up."
City councilman Chris Johnson said there's nothing they, as a body, could achieve to address that independent of state-level action.
"Just for point of clarity for the public and members of council, we've maximized, I think, the extent under the Law Enforcement Officer Bill Of Rights, LEOBOR, that we can get publicly released information," he said. "So I think, where we're at right now is, unfortunately, it does rest, as the chief said, with the state legislature. So if anyone wants to advocate down there for those changes, so we can make information more publicly available, please do so. But it is unfortunately out of city council's hands."
Footage is treated as evidence and should ideally be maintained for 100 years, Ashe noted.