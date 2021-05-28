A 42-year-old man was charged with striking a victim with a brick multiple times in the city's Hilltop section in mid-May, Wilmington Police announced Friday.
Authorities said Linwood Black was identified as the suspect who assaulted the 49-year-old man in the 1200 block of West 2nd Street around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Black was taken into custody a "short time later," police said while detailing the case from May 17th on May 28, 2021. He was charged with first-degree assault and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.