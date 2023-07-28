Wilmington Police will again make a limited number of steering wheel locks available for owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those are among the vehicles most frequently targeted for theft.
Wheel locks will be distributed this Saturday July 29th at the Police Athletic League parking lot near 37th and North Market Streets between 10 a.m. and noon.
Police have already distributed more than 300 locks at no charge at five previous events. Hyundai has provided them to WPD and to other agencies.
To be eligible to receive a wheel lock device, one must be a resident of Wilmington. The vehicle must be a 2011- to 2021 Hyundai or Kia model with a key start ignition which has not received the anti-theft software upgrade from the manufacturer.
Hyundai owners may learn more at the manufacturer's website, including options for reimbursement for vehicle owners who have already purchased a steering wheel lock.