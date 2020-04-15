A man shot by Wilmington Police on Sunday has been identified and charged in connection to the incident, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to police, 21-year-old Jabri Hunter was the man shot by police just after midnight on April 12, 2020, in the area of 11th and Walnut streets. Authorities said he engaged an officer at the time, and a gun was recovered from the suspect at the scene.
After receiving first-aid at the scene, Hunter was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Hunter was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, and possession of a controlled substance. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $80,200 cash-only bond.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards, and the Delaware Department of Justice.