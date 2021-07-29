Wilmington Police have identified two women, who were killed in a domestic-related shooting that also injured a 12-year-old girl in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood earlier this week.

Police said 30-year-old McKenzie Horn and 19-year-old Jayda Reed were shot and killed by 32-year-old Robert Horn, who then turned the gun on himself.

The shootings happened on the 1100 block of West 2nd Street Monday night --a violent night in the city, which saw five people killed and three others hurt in the span of three hours from gun violence.

That prompted Mayor Mike Purzycki to condemn what he called the "gross proliferation of guns."