Two weekend shootings have Wilmington police looking for whoever's responsible.
A 45-year-old man was wounded along the 800 block of 7 and a Half Street around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021, police said.
At around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, a 25-year-old man was shot along the 100 block of Harrison Street in the city's Hilltop section.
Both men were in stable condition when they were taken to the hospital.
There's no information about suspects at this point, and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Brendan Shea at 302.576.3649 in reference to the Saturday shooting.
Anyone with information on the Sunday shooting can call Detective Michael Hayman at 302.576.3963.
Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.