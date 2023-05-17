Wilmington Police are investigating a pair of shootings late Tuesday night, May 16, 2023, just five minutes apart, and a few blocks away from each other.
The first incident was reported at 11:47 p.m. in the city's Hedgeville area.
Officers responded to the 200 block of South Franklin Street and found a 26-year old man who had been shot.
Then at 11:52 p.m. a shooting was reported in the 800 block of Brown Street in Browntown.
A 17-year old male was injured in that incident.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not said if the two shootings are related.