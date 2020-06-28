Wilmington police are investigating a shooting in the Cool Spring/Tilton Park neighborhood.
Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of West 8th Street in the Cool Spring/Tilton Park area just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
He is in stable condition at the hospital.
No other details were immediately released, as police are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Hayman at 302.576.3963 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.