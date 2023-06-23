Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that injured a 24-year-old man, as well as a shooting the previous night
The victim of Friday's shooting was found in the 1,000-block of North Pine Street at about 11:47 a.m. He was reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police had no other details about the shooting, but anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Detectives or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Also, a 24-year old man was shot in Wilmington's Riverside community late Thursday night. Police responded to the 2700-block of Bowers Street around 11:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.