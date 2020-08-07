Two men were shot in Wilmington Thursday night.
According to Wilmington Police, the double shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Carter Street around 8:20 p.m. on August 6, 2020. An 18-year-old man was transported to an area hospital, while a 27-year-old man arrived their via private vehicle. Both were listed in stable condition.
There were a shooting in the same block on Tuesday, August 4, in which a 24-year-old man was shot and listed in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Joseph Wicks at 302576.3654 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.