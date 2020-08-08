Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening in the Northeast portion of the city.
Police were called after a shooting was reported in the area of 24th and Carter Streets at around 7:58 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Police said they located an 18-year-old man who went to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org