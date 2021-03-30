Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old man on Maryland Avenue near I-95 Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Police said the man was shot just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Maryland Avenue, just east of the interstate, and was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
He was listed in stable condition.
Police gave no information on any possible motive or suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633.