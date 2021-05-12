A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after Wilmington Police said he was shot in the Ninth Ward section of the city Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Police were called to the 400 block of West 28th Street at around 3:55 p.m., where they said they located the 19-year-old with unspecified injuries.
He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Police did not provide any suspect or motive information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivel (302) 576-3633.