Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening in the Ninth Ward section of the city.
Police say they found a 20-year-old male gunshot victim at around 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 on the 300 block of West 26th Street.
He was taken to the hospital, and is listed in stable condition.
Wilmington Police provided no further information on the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at (302) 576-3654.