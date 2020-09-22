Wilmington Police are investigating a North Brandywine Village shooting scene that left two men hospitalized.
City Police said two men, aged 28 and 23, suffered gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of North Tatnall Street at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Both are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police gave no suspect information, and the shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Ford at (302) 576-3606.