Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said an internal investigation has been opened after finding out a racially 'inappropriate' trophy was sitting on a detective's desk.
In an statement released earlier Thursday, Wilmington City Council Trippi Congo, who helped launch a "no confidence" vote against Tracy and his department last month, finally detailed a specific incident beyond just saying some officers were "extremely frustrated and demoralized."
Congo cited a 2019 incident where he said a member of the Criminal Investigation Division was given a trophy engraved with "Whitest Black Guy in the Office Award" from an unspecified superior described as Congo as "White Male".
Congo went on to say that he "understands that the recipient might be okay with receiving this trophy," but also said it had offended other Black detectives.
He pointed out there were no POC supervisors in the Criminal Investigation Division at the time, which is also true as of numbers provided by Tracy last month, which showed the Captain, Lieutenant, and all 6 Sergeants were White, along with 29 of the 39 Detectives.
In a statement provided to WDEL, Chief Tracy said Thursday was the first time he had heard about the award.
“We were first made aware of this today, and immediately took action to launch an internal investigation. This is a matter we take very seriously; this message is entirely inappropriate and not in keeping with the high expectations we have for members of our department. Our Office of Professional Standards will conduct a full and thorough investigation.”
The Fraternal Order of Police also responded to WDEL:
"The FOP is aware of this incident and at this time we are attempting to gather more information. As Chief Tracy already stated, there is an internal investigation and the FOP looks forward to the results of that investigation. We will make another statement at the appropriate time"
Thursday's statement was the latest criticism launched at Tracy by Congo, who first called for "no confidence" at a special Public Safety Committee meeting on January 18.
"There's a lack of diversity in our police department; there's a lack of fairness and communication with the community, and within the police department itself, there's definitely a lack of accountability. Morale is low, and honestly for this chief, not speaking on behalf of council, but as council president I would have to give you a vote of no confidence."
Congo later added to that two days later, when the "No Confidence" resolution was passed 6-4 by council, saying "I just want Chief Tracy to do the right thing. I'm not trying to fire him. I'm not trying to defund the police, although some people may, I just want to give him an opportunity to do the right thing."