Four people were hospitalized following a quadruple shooting in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the area of A and New Castle Streets at about 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2021, where they said they found four gunshot victims.
All four were hospitalized, with a 57-year-old man in critical condition.
Three women from ages 48-55 were listed in stable condition.
Police did not provide any suspect or motive information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Ford at (302) 576-3606.