Wilmington Police said they have located a 1-year-old child, but are still looking for a 42-year-old man, who went missing last weekend over the weekend.
Police said they found Kairoe Mitchell Wednesday evening, and did not give an update after saying there may have been an earlier injury.
Kauhdri Mitchell, who was last seen with Kairoe on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in the 100 block of North Franklin Street is still missing.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and camouflage shorts, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact Wilmington Police Criminal Investigations Division Det. Sara Bozeman at 302.576.3650 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.