A man was arrested in connection with a murder earlier this year in Wilmington.
Police handcuffed 19-year-old Marquis Crews-Foster. He's accused in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Wade Hammond on the 800 block Adams Street in West Center City on the evening of February 16, 2020.
He faces charges, including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited c
Crews-Foster was arraigned in the New Castle County Superior Court and given $1 million cash-only bail. Crews-Foster was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.