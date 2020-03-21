Six men are facing charges following a drug investigation in Wilmington, city authorities announced.
According to Wilmington Police, a search warrant was executed in the 300 block of East 23rd Street on Thursday, March 19, 2020, and six men were taken into custody on a variety of charges, while officers said they recovered 1,923.9 grams of marijuana--roughly 67 oz., or 4 lbs.--two grams of cocaine, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $3,367 in suspected drug proceeds.
Police said the following men were arrested on the following charges:
Keytwane Thomas, 28, Malik Miller, 29, and Amir Young, 18, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-Tier II quantity, possession of a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, second-degree conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarrod Reams, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jakeem Boardley, 28, and Ugundi Jacobs, 28, were charged with possession of marijuana.
All were released on sunsecured bond or their own recognizance.