A 25-year-old man was charged Tuesday with shooting a 48-year-old man in Wilmington earlier that same day, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, Hakeem Allen was charged with shooting the victim in the 1300 block of West 6th Street around 5 p.m. on July 13, 2021.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Allen was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in lieu of $108,000 cash bond.