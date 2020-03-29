A Wilmington Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Mike Purzycki's office said Saturday the officer is the third city employee to contract the respiratory illness.
The officer, who has not been at police headquarters on Walnut Street since March 15 is at home, isolating, city officials said. They added he had no outside duties interacting with the public.
The mayor said after Police Chief Robert Tracey learned of the positive test results, and others retraced the officer's steps within police headquarters, which occurred more than two weeks ago and determined no other officers or civilian staff could have been affected. They added no special leaning or decontamination of the building was deemed necessary. But as a precaution, the city is deep cleaning the area, where the officer worked to protect employees and the public.
A public works employee, who worked at the Municipal Complex in Soutbridge, first tested positive for the novel coronavirus nearly two weeks ago. That building was also thoroughly cleaned. Nearly two dozen city employees were also placed under a self-quarantine at home as a precaution, the city said on March 19, 2020. All are on paid leave.
A licenses and inspections employee also tested positive for COVID-19, the city said on March 23, 2020. The Redding government building, where the employee worked, was decontaminated following the positive test.