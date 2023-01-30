Wilmington Police officers have begun to carry Naloxone, also known as Narcan. The medication can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Chief Wilfredo Campos and Mayor Mike Purzycki said Monday that the Wilmington Police Department has been working for several months with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services on a plan to train officers in the use of the nasal spray. Police are also working to distribute more Opioid Rescue Kits among the general public which include Narcan, fentanyl test strops and other potentially life-saving materials.
“The men and women of the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) are often first to arrive at various kinds of incidents, and some of them involve medical emergencies where they render immediate aid and save lives on a daily basis,” Campos said. “Equipping our officers with Naloxone will give them yet another tool to help rescue those suffering from an opioid overdose.”
“Our police department has made great strides in recent years to strengthen its community connections through a greater understanding that policing is more than just strictly law enforcement efforts,” Purzycki said. “Sometimes, our police officers are in a unique position to provide aid that is more along the lines of physical or mental health assistance. Now, both our police department and fire department carry Narcan and that will help to save lives.”