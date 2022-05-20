fatal hit and run vehicle
Wilmington Police Department

Wilmington Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a car believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian last weekend.

54-year old Christopher Horn was hit by a car in the 2100 block of North Market Street around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wilmington Police Traffic Unit is looking for a tan or silver 1997 to 2001 Toyota Camry with Delaware plates.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle should contact Master Corporal Tavis Miller at (302) 571-4416 or Tavis.Miller@cj.state.de.us.

