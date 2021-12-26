Wilmington police are asking for the public's help finding the car and driver involved in a hit-and run accident that killed a pedestrian.
It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at West 2nd and Broom streets. where a 36-year-old man who was crossing the street was hit by a black Dodge Magnum, police said.
The victim died from his injuries at a hospital.
Police said the car involved has damage to the passenger-side headlight and is missing the lower part of the front bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to call Master Corporal Tavis Miller with the WPD Special Operations Division/Traffic Unit at 302.571.4416 or via email tavis.miller@cj.state.de.us.