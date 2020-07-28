The Wilmington Police Department continued to release its operations and procedures manual continued Monday with the Office of Uniformed Services.
The sixth section released to the public, and third in the manual, focuses on the deployment of officers and technology the department uses.
Most of the information was left unredacted, although some specifics on how different platoons are deployed were left out of the public's eye.
The section, and the others released to date, are available on the Wilmington Police Department's website.
The remaining two chapters to be completely released are the Uniform Crime Reporting System, and Procedures.
Use of Force from Procedures was released on the June 11, but the rest remains pending.
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy told Wilmington City Council earlier this month his hope is to have the rest of the manual available by early October.