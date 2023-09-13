Wilmington Police are issuing a warning about a phone scam that involves a caller pretending to be from the police department.
The caller mentions a DNA test as well as a fine. The person who receives the call is sometimes told to pay a "fine" using a payment card or a gift card.
City Police said this is a fraud, and the police department would never demand payment or solicit money over the phone. Anyone who receives a call of this nature is asked to contact police at 302-654-5151. That number may also be called to verify the authenticity of any call that claims to be from police.
Other agencies have reported similar scams in the past.