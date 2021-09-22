A 27-year-old Wilmington man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for illegally possessing a stolen handgun, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
According to officials, Isaiah Council was on probation for a 2017 Wilmington armed robbery conviction and a 2012 New York City shooting conviction when he was pulled over as a passenger in Wilmington on July 28, 2020.
As the car pulled over, Council attempted to flee the scene on foot, but tripped, dropping a black satchel containing his debit card, 1.4 grams of cocaine, and a tan 9mm semi-automatic handgun revealed to have been stolen during a gun shop burglary in Newark.
He had been out of prison for three months at the time, officials said.