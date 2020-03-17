A Public Works employee of the city of Wilmington has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday evening.
According to an announcement from Mayor Mike Purzycki's office, the employee worked at the Municipal Complex along Soutbridge's Wilmington Avenue and is currently self-quarantining at home.
"We have prepared ourselves over the past few weeks to deal with all aspects of the coronavirus crisis and have dreaded being in a position to make this type of announcement,” said Purzycki in an announcement. “At the moment, our employees are receiving proper medical instruction on how to keep track of their own health and will hopefully not be further affected by the virus. The City will continue to be vigilant, and we will work with state officials to do everything we can to control the spread of the virus and keep our employees and the public safe.”
Purzycki said the building will be decontaminated overnight.