The City of Wilmington and its police union have reached a one-year agreement, pending City Council approval.
The deal with FOP Lodge #1 gives officers a 2% cost-of-living increase during the term that runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
“I extend my thanks to FOP President Greg Ciotti and chief union negotiator Lieutenant Harold Bozeman for working with the City to bring about this agreement,” said Mayor Purzycki in a statement released by the city. “The City and the union were making progress on a longer-term contract when the process was disrupted by the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis. It’s in the best interests of the city and our police officers during this period of financial uncertainty to agree to this shortened deal, and then we can come back together in 2021 when we anticipate our financial outlook to be improved.”
The agreement with the Mayor must be reviewed and approved by Wilmington City Council. The current deal runs until June 30.