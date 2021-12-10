The city of Wilmington is going to receive $55.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist in the recovery from the COVID-29 pandemic.
City officials announced Friday, December 10, 2021, that the money will be distributed over the next two budgeting cycles to "resolve some of the city's most pressing needs."
According to a release, city council approved a plan to focus funding on:
- neighborhood revitalization
- reducing gun violence
- improving education
- increasing access to capital for budding entrepreneurs
- training city residents for employment
- stabilizing the government’s financial condition
"The American Rescue Fund allocation provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to make Wilmington’s people and neighborhoods stronger and more prosperous," said Mayor Mike Purzycki. "Instead of having the ability to bring about change in a piecemeal fashion based on the availability of annual budgeted revenue, we can be transformational on multiple fronts and hopefully bring about quicker results. I view this as an exciting time to complete multiple projects that will help the entire city."
The city will use $12 million as revenue replacement to "solidify the city's financial condition" due to losses sustained during the pandemic. It'll also invest $22 million in neighborhood revitalization for historically underserved neighborhoods. Workforce development will see $4 million to fund skills training and employment internships. Nonprofits will get $5 million to restore COVID-affected programming.
“This once-in-a lifetime funding opportunity is a chance for us to bring both immediate and long-lasting change to Wilmington’s most neglected neighborhoods,” said City Council Finance Committee Chair Chris Johnson. “As council works with the administration to drill down on the details of each and every project, we look forward to continuing to engage the public regarding crafting solutions to fix our great city.”