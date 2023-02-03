Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and his administration Friday outlined changes in the towing contract that are included in the Request for Proposals. According to the city, it hopes to have a new contract in place in the next few weeks.
Under the contract, there would be more opportunities for people to get their towed vehicles back and to retrieve personal items that may still be in their towed vehicles as they are being stored. Tow companies will also be required to meet additional reporting requirements in the future so the city has more information about vehicles that are being towed.
The revisions are part of an overall plan by the City of Wilmington to improve parking enforcement.
“We don’t tow vehicles because we want to. But, because we unfortunately have to. That said, a new towing contract falls in line with our plan to improve parking enforcement by doing all we can to issue fewer tickets and hopefully tow fewer vehicles,” Purzycki said.
The revisions as proposed by the city are as follows:
- A requirement that the tow company must allow a vehicle owner greater access to the storage lot where their vehicle is located for retrieval of the vehicle or of personal items in the vehicle. There will be no charge to owners for such access. (NEW)
- A 15-day increase in the length of time (60 days instead of 45-days) the tow company must hold a vehicle in storage before it may institute the State-authorized legal process to take title to the vehicle when vehicle owners fail to retrieve their vehicles. (NEW)
- A requirement that the tow company must provide the City’s Police Chief and Finance Director with notification at least two weeks prior to instituting any State-authorized legal process to take title to a vehicle when the vehicle owner fails to retrieve it.
- A requirement that the tow company may not institute any legal process to take title to a vehicle until the Police Chief or Finance Director provides written confirmation that the vehicle is no longer required to be held by the tow company under the contract. (NEW)
- A requirement that the tow company obtain prior written approval from the City to hire a subcontractor to tow vehicles beyond the towing weight capacity CTS can handle.
- A requirement that the tow company must provide the City with a copy of the mailed, certified notice the tow company is required to send to all registered owners and lienholders of towed vehicles no later than 72 hours after the vehicle was towed. (NEW)
- A requirement that the tow company must provide the City with a comprehensive monthly report detailing the status of vehicles retained by the towing company, including the date the towing company obtained title to a vehicle, and whether the vehicle was sold or scrapped.
- The tow company will be allowed to charge a towing fee and daily storage fee for over-sized vehicles (over 8,000 pounds) based on a State-prescribed rate beginning on the 8th day of storage. This weight limit excludes most passenger sized vehicles (including SUVs). (NEW)