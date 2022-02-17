A cloudy day couldn't prevent southerly winds from bringing in record-high temperatures for Wilmington on Thursday.
The New Castle County Airport reported 72 degrees at 2:20 p.m. on February 17, 2022, surging past the record high of 70 set back in 1976.
The warmth is being delivered by southern winds ahead of a sharp cold front that is bringing heavy snow to parts of the Midwest.
The front is expected to reach Delaware late Thursday night, with even the chance for a rare February thunderstorm after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Blustery and chilly weather is expected to follow for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures diving back to the low 40s, with a gusty 40-50 m.p.h. wind whisking the warm temperatures away.
Temperatures are currently projected to bounce back into the upper 50s by early next week.