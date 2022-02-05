A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in Wilmington Friday night.
Officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 5th Street around 8:30 p.m., city police said.
He was in stable condition when he arrived at the hospital.
No other details have been released yet, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576.3656.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.