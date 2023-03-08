Wilmington Police

A shooting incident is currently being investigated by Wilmington Police. 

At around 9 p.m., police located a 39 year old man that had been shot in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Justison Street.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. 

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Murphy at (302) 576-3972.

You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

