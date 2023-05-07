A shooting in Wilmington Saturday night has left a man dead and a teenage girl hospitalized.
Officers located the 47-year-old man and 14-year-old girl around 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street, city police said.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died of his injuries--the girl is in stable condition.
No other information is available yet, and police are asking anyone who can help investigators fill in the gaps to call Detective Brandon Mosley at 302.576.3646
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org