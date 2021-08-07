A 42-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after he was shot late Friday night in Wilmington.
Officers found the victim around 11:10 p.m.in the 800 block of North West Street, city police said.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
There's no suspect information at this point, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call Detective Joran Merced at (302) 576.3637.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.